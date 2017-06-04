Quantcast

Jericho man charged with knife attack

JERICHO, Vt. -

A 19-year-old Jericho man is in custody for allegedly attacking family members with a butcher knife.  

Police say Jared Streeter was under the influence of drugs, out of control, and physically assaulting people in a residence on Ross Lane in Jericho.  He is charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and is due in court Monday.  

