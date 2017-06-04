Enosburg rallies, wins in extra innings

Trailing by 5 runs after two and a half innings, the Enosburg baseball team rallied for an 8-7 win over Thetford Academy in nine innings on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Enosburg advances to the Division 3 state semifinals on Wednesday.

The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-1 lead over Enosburg. The Hornets chipped away with two runs in the bottom of the third. It was a 7-4 Thetford lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Hornets, Caleb Laroche, blasted a three run homer sending the game into extra innings.

Brayden Howrigan had the game winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.