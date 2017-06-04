LaPan wins another World Championship

Master Fred LaPan of Barre added to his collection of World Championships this weekend. LaPan captured an ISKA World Kickboxing title in Athens, Greece Saturday.
We featured Master LaPan a couple of years ago in a spotlight on sports feature after he had won a kickboxing world championship in Dublin, Ireland. You can watch that story by clicking here.
LaPan teaches classes at Villari''s Martial Arts Center in Barre. LaPan's son, Frederick, won a silver medal at the World Championships in Athens as well.
