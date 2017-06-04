Quantcast

LaPan wins another World Championship

BARRE, Vt. -

Master Fred LaPan of Barre added to his collection of World Championships this weekend.   LaPan captured an ISKA World Kickboxing title in Athens, Greece Saturday.  

We featured Master LaPan a couple of years ago in a spotlight on sports feature after he had won a kickboxing world championship in Dublin, Ireland. You can watch that story by clicking here.

LaPan teaches classes at  Villari''s Martial Arts Center in Barre.  LaPan's son, Frederick, won a silver medal at the World Championships in Athens as well.

