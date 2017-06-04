Quantcast

Top 3 on 3 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Top 3 on 3

Posted: Updated:

3.  Bellows Falls Sophomore, Reno Tuttle, set a new D-3 record in the boys discus at the state meet Saturday.  His throw of 146-06 beat the old mark set in 2008 by nearly 3 feet.

2.  Two handcycle records were set at the Vermont City Marathon last Sunday. Connecticut's Krys Zybowski crossed first overall in 1:18.19 and Putney Paralympic silver medalist, Alica Dana, broke her own women's handcyle record finishing in 1:18:20.

1.  Brattleboro Junior, Leif Bigelow threw a no hitter on Thursday against Mt. Mansfield.  In the 5th inning, the UConn commit saved his own no hitter making a snag on a liner back up the middle.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.