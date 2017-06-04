Top 3 on 3

3. Bellows Falls Sophomore, Reno Tuttle, set a new D-3 record in the boys discus at the state meet Saturday. His throw of 146-06 beat the old mark set in 2008 by nearly 3 feet.



2. Two handcycle records were set at the Vermont City Marathon last Sunday. Connecticut's Krys Zybowski crossed first overall in 1:18.19 and Putney Paralympic silver medalist, Alica Dana, broke her own women's handcyle record finishing in 1:18:20.



1. Brattleboro Junior, Leif Bigelow threw a no hitter on Thursday against Mt. Mansfield. In the 5th inning, the UConn commit saved his own no hitter making a snag on a liner back up the middle.