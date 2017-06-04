March for Babies draws a crowd

Family fun in South Burlington Sunday morning.

Crowds filled Veterans Memorial Park for this year's March for Babies sponsored by the March of Dimes. The event is designed to raise money and awareness to fight birth defects, premature birth, and infant deaths. Participants enjoyed a three mile walk, crafts, games, food and face painting.

There were a few familiar faces in the crowd. Our Jennifer Costa and Keith McGilvery served as emcees for the festivities.