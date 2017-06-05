Admission to state parks, historic sites free June 10, 11

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Admission to Vermont state parks, historic sites and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will be free this weekend to celebrate the summer.

Fishing will also be allowed without a license at any Vermont Fish & Wildlife fishing access on Saturday, June 10.

Vermont has 55 developed state parks, including the newest additions, Molly's Falls Pond in Marshfield and Taconic Mountains Ramble in Hubbardton. The annual Vermont Days weekend on June 10 and 11 offers free day-use admission at state parks around the state.

