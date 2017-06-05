NY officials to discuss fossil fuel divestment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Local officials from around New York plan to meet Monday at the state capital in Albany to rally against climate change.

They plan to release a letter signed by more than 200 elected officials asking State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to drop the $5 billion that the New York's Common Retirement Fund invests in fossil fuels.

The move comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Democratic governors in Washington and California, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio have denounced Trump's move and pledged to uphold the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

