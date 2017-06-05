Quantcast

Springfield man charged with sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.

Vermont State Police say that 52-year-old Gregory Welch was already under investigation when they arrested him Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a victim in Newbury.

He's due in Orange County Superior Court Monday.

