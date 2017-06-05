Energy-efficient, affordable senior housing opens in Milton

New affordable senior housing opens up in Milton Monday.

Elm Place is billed as the first energy efficient multi-family residence in the state. It offers 30 apartments to those 55 and older. The new apartments include solar paneled roofs and occupancy sensors in the hallways and the common areas to reduce lighting use. The building also has more efficient insulation, which cuts down on heat loss and saves them close to $12,000 a year.

"We believe in climate change. We believe we need to protect our environment -- reduce our carbon footprint by using renewables," said Cindy Reed with Cathedral Square, the nonprofit behind the project.

One testament to the demand for affordable senior housing -- the complex has already been filled. Monday's ribbon cutting will also include a power cord-cutting ceremony to symbolize energy efficiency.