VNA exploring affiliation with UVM Medical Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Will the Visiting Nurse Association and UVM Medical Center team up?

The VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties announced Monday it's exploring a formal affiliation with the medical center. They cite the changes in health care and lowering costs. It's unclear still how, or if, an affiliation would affect care.

It'll be several months before any final decision is made. The association says discussions about an affiliation began last year. The VNA serves about 5,400 people in Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties each year.
 

