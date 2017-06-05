Parkinson's patients boxing for better health

A unique exercise class is helping people with Parkinson's fight back against the devastating disease -- patients are now boxing their way to better health.

From the moment class begins, it doesn't let up. This is neuro-boxing -- a class helping parkinson's patients regain movement - their disease has stolen.

"We go through all sorts of modalities of exercise from functional training, core work, balance work," said Josh Ripley, Neuroboxing Co-Founder.

Parkinson's Disease is a nervous system disorder that affects the body's ability to move. Neuroboxing Co-Founder Jennifer Parkinson was diagnosed at just 32-years-old and turned to boxing hoping to minimize symptoms like tremors in her hands. "After months of this, I started feeling better, started getting more energy back, moving better," Parkinson said.

She says all these patients have seen similar benefits. Still, many are also here for something else. "They're coming because they're part of a community we've created here, they want to be here with these people they connect with, they've made these friendships with," Parkinson said.

That's kept Ben Swanson coming back. The 37-year-old joined this class six months ago. "The exercise itself I have found is the best way to battle the disease and to be here, you can feel the power in the room, the vitality," Swanson said.

Giving everyone in this class a way to fight back.

Nearly one million people in the U-S are living with Parkinson's Disease. The cause of the illness is unknown.