Williston plans to redevelop abandoned driving range

A major redevelopment project is underway in Williston.

Right now it's an abandoned driving range, but developers have massive plans for a lot in Williston. For you, it will mean a lot more shopping, dining, office and living options.

"Williston in its town plan has wanted design conscious, pedestrian-friendly development for a long time," said Matt Boulanger, Williston senior planner.

It's future site of Cottonwood Crossing. It will be built in five phases and take an estimated 10 years to finish.



When it's done it will offer 40,000 square feet of retail space. 10,000 square feet for restaurants, another 20,000 square feet for offices and 173 residential units with some being classified as affordable housing.

"They've already broken ground out there," said Boulanger.

Phase 1 will take about a year. It includes a private road and three buildings, one for retail, another commercial and residential and a third are all apartments.



Boulanger says projects of this magnitude take years to pull off. Impacts on traffic, schools, aesthetics and storm water must all be studied.

"Often times when folks see the bulldozers rolling, they see the buildings go up and there's a perception that, that development is kind of instantaneous," said Boulanger.

Williston actually approved Cottonwood Crossing ten years ago. Then the recession hit. The town tells us it didn't make sense for the developer, Omega, to move forward until now.



This is also the same spot where Target tried and failed to develop. Williston says it's not looking for a large retailer in that location, rather a modern take on the old Main Street model with smaller, diverse shops.

"There's some limitations in there about the size of any of the retail stores that would prevent a conventional big box store from going in that zoning district," said Boulanger.

We wanted to know about the viability of even more commercial space when right around the corner from that proposed development is Maple Tree Place. You'll notice many of the store fronts are already empty.

"Cottonwood Crossing in its retail component would certainly be somewhat in competition with Maple Tree Place," said Boulanger.

We learned Texas company, Cypress Equities, bought the plaza last fall. It's already planning a facelift.

"To rework the green, to add some parking to the site, to rework the way the buildings look. All of that is about them trying to attract retailers into those empty spaces," said Boulanger.

Concentrating all these stores in one spot is intentional. Town planners are hoping to make Williston a destination.