Cuomo protects Affordable Care Act elements in NY

NEW YORK -

New York State is making moves to protect elements of the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, has directed state regulators to prohibit insurers from discriminating against a customer based on pre-existing conditions, age or gender.

New York will also require insurers to cover contraceptive drugs and devices without charging a co-pay or deductible.

Companies that leave the exchange will also be barred from contracting with state government or participating in programs like Medicaid.

