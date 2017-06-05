Judge declares mistrial in pipeline protester case

Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child for more than a decade.
Police say someone stole copper piping out of a home on Main Street in Fairfax.
Differing opinions on how South Burlington should vote on its school budget have caused a rift in the city. Our Alex Hirsch talks with neighbors who say that shouldn't be the case.
Developers of a new Vermont mall center are scheduled to go to court with the project's foes this fall.
New Hampshire's child protection agency wants to pay an outside firm $82,000 to review the rapid closing of 1,500 child abuse and neglect investigations during a two-day period last year.
The New York branch of the auto club AAA says the state's outdated car seat laws are putting children at risk.
A growing number of U.S. colleges say they're committed to fight climate change despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from an international pact.
Working moms have a new reason to celebrate living in Vermont. According to a study from WalletHub, Vermont is ranked number one for working moms.
