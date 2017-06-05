Judge declares mistrial in pipeline protester case

A climate protester's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.

The trial in Chelsea was about trespassing, but the protesters who showed up at court say it's about something much more.

As Henry Harris ended his opening statement, defending himself against a trespassing charge, supporters in the audience silently began taking off their shirts to uncover inmate outfits worn underneath. They then stood and raised banners. The judge left the courtroom almost immediately, leaving the protesters, defendant and jury behind.

"I am already in jail, I am condemned to a complete destabilized climate," Harris said.

In May of last year, Harris, 37, was part of a group who targeted the home of then-Public Service Commissioner Chris Recchia. They put up a 20-foot-tall mock oil rig, spray-painted the ground and drove in stakes symbolizing a groundbreaking.

"We went there on purpose. We dropped a video about it. We were really clear that we wanted to be there," Harris said.

And this is not the first time Harris was arrested for trespassing on private property. In 2014, he joined a demonstration at the Vermont Gas headquarters in South Burlington. He says it was all in an effort to voice concerns about the Vermont Gas pipeline which was under construction on the western side of the state.

"So here we are, we have to throw some street theater at 6 o'clock in the morning to get any attention, and that is still not working," he said.

"I think there is a line that was crossed and I don't want this to happen to other public servants," said Chris Recchia, who at one point was surrounded by the protesters in the courtroom. "I respect these people, I respect their concern. I think they have their facts wrong."

Judge Timothy Tomasi eventually re-entered the courtroom and declared a mistrial at the request of the prosecution, saying the interruption meant the jury could no longer solely focus on the facts of the case.

"It is not fair for the jurors whose time and attention this morning was wasted. It's not fair to the court staff and the judge. It's not fair to the people of the state of Vermont," Orange County Asst. State's Attorney Dickson Corbett said.

But this group says their concerns over what's right, especially when it comes to the environment, are more important.

"I hope that this continues what our objective was back in May of 2016," said Geoffery Gardener with the Upper Valley Affinity Group.

A new trial for the trespassing charge will take place at a later time. That date has not yet been set. As for a possible sentence if convicted, Harris faces a maximum of a $500 fine.

Related Stories:

Pipeline protestor cited for trespassing

Vt. police investigate pipeline protest at official's home