Judge declares mistrial in pipeline protestor case

CHELSEA, Vt. -

A climate protestor charged with trespassing at the home of Vermont's former Department of Public Service Commissioner, will not face any penalties following a mistrial in court Monday.

Henry Harris was charged last May as one of the ringleaders behind a gas pipeline protest at the home of then DPS Commissioner Chris Recchia in Randolph. The group allegedly set up a fake oil derrick, spray painted the driveway, and harassed Recchia. The 37 year old was cited for trespassing and fined $500 for littering.  No one else involved in the incident was charged.  

Harris represented himself in court Monday. But before the state was able to present its case, a group of several dozen protestors from Bread and Puppet Theater took off their shirts in the courtroom, revealing striped prison garb.

Lawyers for the state requested a mistrial, saying the jury could no longer focus on the facts of the case.  The judge agreed.

