Vermont wildlife biologists say go native with garden plants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont wildlife biologists are encouraging gardeners and landscapers to go native when picking their plants.

Biologist Jon Kart says he's strongly encouraging plants that can help promote pollinator insects like bumblebees and monarch butterflies, such as wild bergamot and black-eyed Susans.

He also said while some plants may be attractive to birds for their fruit, gardeners should chose those plants whose fruit is high in nutritional value, helping migratory species be more prepared for treks to Central and South America in the fall. Recommended plants include native nannyberry, buttonbush, common winterberry, and silky dogwood.

For colorful fall foliage, Bob Popp, state botanist, recommends that people plant sugar maple or red maple in place of Norway maple. He says that highbush blueberries also produce fall foliage along with tasty fruit.

