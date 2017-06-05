Costco gas pump construction underway in Colchester

Construction is now underway at the Costco in Colchester. It's for the gas station that the company has spent years fighting to build.

But it still might not open for years. We talked to customers who say they're excited to see this gas station being built. But at this point, Costco doesn't even know when they'll be able to start the pumps.

It's because Costco's building permit says there needs to be traffic improvements around the entire Exit 16 interchange before the gas station can actually open. The state doesn't plan to start that $8 million fix until June 2019. The plan includes changes to Route 7 and Mountain View Drive. As of now, Vermont Transportation Agency officials say the project won't be done until January 2021. Still, community members say they're excited to see some progress.

"I'm really happy to see it. I like competition... I think it's time we get a little bit of competition going... it's justified that they get the traffic organized," said John Hammer, Shelburne.

The store manager tells us the construction may be finished as early as July 4.

He says the point of starting now is to generate excitement about the new option with cheaper prices.