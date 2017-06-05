Clinton County Paratransit plan sparks debate

Proposals to change Clinton County, New York's transit service for people with disabilities is sparking a debate.

Edwina Hopp uses the Clinton County Paratransit service eight or nine times a month. She says she's afraid to take the regular county buses because of the way some passengers treat her. "They thought it would be great fun to tip over the wheelchair, and I got extremely frightened," Hopp said.

Hopp was one of many Plattsburgh residents who spoke a public meeting Monday where county officials announced they may eliminate the Paratransit service altogether.

"Where people are coming from and going to we're serving with the regular routes, but the Paratransit is a direct trip. You don't have to transfer buses, so what they're doing now is more convenient, but what we're proposing to do will be better for the bus system, because it will be more efficient," said James Bosley, a Planning Technician for the county.

Officials say the ridership for the Paratransit service has doubled in the past year, and cutting the program could potentially save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. They've proposed having people with disabilities instead take the regular buses, but allowing them to request to be picked up from home. Residents argue that this will delay the routes and put a big burden on disabled people.

"The first person that's going to be blamed when the bus is delayed is the lady in the wheelchair who it took 5, 6 minutes to get her on the bus. They're not going to be yelling at the legislators ...They're going to be giving that lady dirty looks," said Robert Poulin, Executive Director with the North Country Center for Independence.

The county plans to reschedule all the current routes to allow for these delays. "We're gonna add time into the routes so that they can do these deviations. If we get more deviations than we can accommodate with a single bus, we'll send a second bus. We'll know ahead of time if we have to do that, because deviations will be arranged in advance," Bosley said.

The deviations would need to be scheduled at least one day in advance, and riders would have to pay extra for them, however officials say the cost will be the same as it is with the Paratransit service.

