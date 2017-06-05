NH students caught in London chaos

Police have identified two of the three suspects responsible for Saturday night's terror attacks in London.

One, a British man born in Pakistan who was known to police and the other man claimed Libyan and Moroccan nationalities.

Scotland Yard has publicly identified two of the suspects in Saturday's terror attack.

Khuram Shazat Butt, 27, is a British citizen born in Pakistan. He was known to intelligence agencies but not considered a threat.

Investigators say Rachid Redouance may be Moroccan or Libyan. They are still trying to identify their accomplice.

Two days after seven people were killed, security is noticeably tighter on the streets of London.

Many residents are determined to adhere to the old wartime slogan, "keep calm and carry on."

"They've had no effect on me at all, but, except for sheer emotion at the horror of it all," said Helen Bartolme, London resident.

The incident was the third terrorist attack in the UK since March, but rather than fear, what many here have expressed is anger.

"London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack," said Sadiq Khan, London mayor.

Monday evening, crowds gathered for a memorial at potters fields in London. The park is just a short walk from the scene of this past weekend's tragedy.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims although two of them, a Canadian woman and a British man have been identified by their families.

College students from New Hampshire were among those caught in the chaos.

They described what they saw:

"A bunch of police officers just swarmed from nowhere, screaming at people to get back inside, to get somewhere safe," said Hayley Norman, Littleton.

"It was a scary night because something else kept coming up, first it was a van, then it was some stabbings, another set of stabbings, so it was very serious," said Steven Murnane, Manchester.

Both of them described the mood Sunday as quiet, with people going on with their day as usual. Some people left flowers along the sidewalk.