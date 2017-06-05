New retirement options for Vt. small businesses

A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A video of someone huffing to get high in a shopping center is attracting a lot of attention after it was posted to Facebook. But the woman who took the video says she's not trying to shame anyone.
A video of someone huffing to get high in a shopping center is attracting a lot of attention after it was posted to Facebook. But the woman who took the video says she's not trying to shame anyone.
A burglar was caught on camera in Williston.
A burglar was caught on camera in Williston.
A Montreal man is facing a federal charge he helped transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada in Derby Line, Vermont.
A Montreal man is facing a federal charge he helped transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada in Derby Line, Vermont.
Clinton County officials propose eliminating dedicated bus service for the disabled to cut costs.
Clinton County officials propose eliminating dedicated bus service for the disabled to cut costs.
Construction is now underway at the Costco in Colchester. It's for the gas station that the company has spent years fighting to build.
Construction is now underway at the Costco in Colchester. It's for the gas station that the company has spent years fighting to build.
A major redevelopment project is underway in Williston..
A major redevelopment project is underway in Williston..