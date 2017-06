SOFTBALL

Division I Quarterfinals

#9 BFA-St. Albans 1

#1 Missisquoi 3 (suspended in 2nd inning, will attempt to resume Tuesday at 4:30)

Division IV Quarterfinals

#4 Blue Mountain

#1 West Rutland

#3 Whitchester 5

#2 Danville 4



GIRLS TENNIS

Division I Quarterfinals

#5 BFA-St. Albans

#4 Spaulding

#6 Burlington

#3 South Burlington



BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

#9 Stowe

#1 South Burlington

#5 Brattleboro

#4 Champlain Valley

#14 Colchester 5

#6 Essex 2

#10 Burlington at #2 Montpelier ppd. to Tuesday