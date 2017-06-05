South Burlington residents ready for third school budget vote

Take three.
South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
Members of the Rebel Alliance lined the school entryway urging community members walking into the school board meeting to vote "no" on the budget.
The group says the fact that they disagree with the "rebel" nickname change isn't the reason they are urging people to vote "no."
They admit that's what brought them together, but say they disagree with the budget because they consider it unsustainable.
But inside the meeting, there were people who supported the budget too. The superintendent broke down the latest version and answered questions.
We talked to community members of both sides about how they are voting Tuesday and why.
"The cost per people spending, it's out of control. The teacher salaries, out of control. The requested increases are absurd," said Stacey Savage, Rebel Alliance.
"You have to make a decision and say this is about our children, it's about their future, it's about our community and we have to put their interests first. This isn't about holding onto our pasts," said Diane Bugbee.
Noticeably absent from this budget is the almost $50,000 previously set aside to buy uniforms without the rebel nickname.
Still, the district is moving forward with the name change.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.
Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.
Take three. South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
Take three. South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A video of someone huffing to get high in a shopping center is attracting a lot of attention after it was posted to Facebook. But the woman who took the video says she's not trying to shame anyone.
A video of someone huffing to get high in a shopping center is attracting a lot of attention after it was posted to Facebook. But the woman who took the video says she's not trying to shame anyone.
A burglar was caught on camera in Williston.
A burglar was caught on camera in Williston.
A Montreal man is facing a federal charge he helped transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada in Derby Line, Vermont.
A Montreal man is facing a federal charge he helped transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada in Derby Line, Vermont.
Clinton County officials propose eliminating dedicated bus service for the disabled to cut costs.
Clinton County officials propose eliminating dedicated bus service for the disabled to cut costs.