South Burlington residents ready for third school budget vote

Take three.

South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.

Members of the Rebel Alliance lined the school entryway urging community members walking into the school board meeting to vote "no" on the budget.

The group says the fact that they disagree with the "rebel" nickname change isn't the reason they are urging people to vote "no."

They admit that's what brought them together, but say they disagree with the budget because they consider it unsustainable.

But inside the meeting, there were people who supported the budget too. The superintendent broke down the latest version and answered questions.

We talked to community members of both sides about how they are voting Tuesday and why.

"The cost per people spending, it's out of control. The teacher salaries, out of control. The requested increases are absurd," said Stacey Savage, Rebel Alliance.

"You have to make a decision and say this is about our children, it's about their future, it's about our community and we have to put their interests first. This isn't about holding onto our pasts," said Diane Bugbee.

Noticeably absent from this budget is the almost $50,000 previously set aside to buy uniforms without the rebel nickname.

Still, the district is moving forward with the name change.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.