Burlington City Council approves new recycling requirements

Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.

The Burlington City Council agreed to tighten requirements about recycling bins.

The point is to keep waste from blowing out of containers and onto the street. Landlords will be required to provide larger and completely covered recycling containers.

It will cost $20 for 65-gallon bins and $25 for 90-gallon bins.

Buildings with 8 units or more will be required to have the recycling toters as early as September.

"We're going to phase in that requirement starting with buildings with larger numbers of units and then over the next 20 months getting down to all units... I'm really excited that this will be going a long way toward addressing a common that people across the city of Burlington face," said Max Tracy, P-Burlington.

Although this will just affect rentals now, Tracy says the city is looking into making the covered bins a requirement for everyone in the future.

