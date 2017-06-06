Quantcast

More charges for counterfeit money suspects - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

More charges for counterfeit money suspects

Posted: Updated:
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. -

Two brothers from the Bronx arrested last week in Woodstock for allegedly passing off several fake hundred dollar bills to merchants in Woodstock and Quechee appeared in court Monday.

They faced a number of additional charges after more victims came forward to tell police they too had been had. 24-year-old Jeffrey Medina pleaded not guilty to three additional felony counts of passing counterfeit bills as did his younger brother 23-year-old Steven Medina.

There are also warrants out for their arrest in New Hampshire where they've been charged with carrying out the same scheme in Lebanon and Hanover.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.