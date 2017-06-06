More charges for counterfeit money suspects

Two brothers from the Bronx arrested last week in Woodstock for allegedly passing off several fake hundred dollar bills to merchants in Woodstock and Quechee appeared in court Monday.



They faced a number of additional charges after more victims came forward to tell police they too had been had. 24-year-old Jeffrey Medina pleaded not guilty to three additional felony counts of passing counterfeit bills as did his younger brother 23-year-old Steven Medina.

There are also warrants out for their arrest in New Hampshire where they've been charged with carrying out the same scheme in Lebanon and Hanover.