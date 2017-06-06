Quantcast

Water truck takes a tumble in Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. -

A water truck was in need of a tow in Alburgh Monday night.

A Culligan delivery truck went off Route 2 and down a hill.

No word yet on how the driver lost control of the vehicle but authorities tell us there were no injuries.

