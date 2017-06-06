South Burlington School Revote: Neighbors say it shouldn't cause rift

For South Burlington residents, Tuesday is their third time voting on the school budget.

The first two school budgets were shot down, and now the school board has come back with a proposed budget of $49,268,888.

Compare that to the first budget proposal on March 7th, and it's just over a million dollars less for taxpayers.

The biggest cuts from the newest budget are: an administrative positive and the cost of removing the rebel name.

On Myers Court in South Burlington, neighbors have differing opinions on how residents should vote.

This is a snapshot of how this community is divided.

"I know my neighbors. I wasn't surprised to see the signs across the street. They have their reasons," says Meaghan Emery.

This is the general feeling on Myers Court, where Emery lives with her three kids. one at chamberlain elementary and the other two at South Burlington High School.

Since they moved here in 2002, they have lived across the street from Pierre and Madeleine Lemieux.

Friendly neighbors, but two different views on whether to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the South Burlington school budget.

"It's critical that the answer is yes," says Emery.

"I'd most likely be voting yes, but their math doesn't add up," says Lemieux.

The proposed school budget will mean spending about 49 million dollars.

To break it down, the school district says it equates to $15,401 for every student.

"If it's 15 thousand dollars per student and it's 2417 students, then we should be voting for a 37 million dollar budget. You gotta do the math right!" says Lemieux.

The math is correct. 15 thousand multiplied by 2417 equals approximately 37 million.

So, where does that other 12 million dollars come from?

It's revenue that comes in from the Isles and Georgia as well as Special Education.

Another point of contention between neighbors is the proposed teacher wage increase, a 5 percent raise from the 2017 school year.

Lemieux says that is too much. Emery, on the other hand, says teachers deserve it.

"These are people who are very gifted themselves, and could have gone into Google and wall street and make millions, and they chose to invest the future generation," says Emery.

Regardless of their votes, these neighbors respect each other, and believe that should be the standard for everyone living in the city.

"There is no reason to create animosity towards neighbors because of a budget at school," says Lemieux.

"We can have a difference in opinion, but that doesn't mean that the human being there doesn't deserve a piece of pie or hello," says Emery.

Voting starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday, at Chamberlain and Orchard Elementary Schools and Frederick Tuttle Middle School.

The polls close at 7 p.m. on the same day.