Vermont ranked #1 for working moms

Working moms have a new reason to celebrate living in Vermont this morning.

According to a study from WalletHub's Best and Worst states for Working Moms Vermont is ranked number one.
States were ranked in three areas--child care, professional opportunities and work life balance.
Researchers say New York has the best day care quality score and New Hampshire came in the top ten for child care. Alabama ranked as the worst states for working moms along with Louisiana and Nevada.

