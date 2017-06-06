Vermont ranked #1 for working moms

Working moms have a new reason to celebrate living in Vermont this morning. According to a study from WalletHub's Best and Worst states for Working Moms Vermont is ranked number one.
Working moms have a new reason to celebrate living in Vermont this morning. According to a study from WalletHub's Best and Worst states for Working Moms Vermont is ranked number one.
The differing opinions on how South Burlington should vote on it's school budget has caused a rift in the city. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch talks with neighbors who say that shouldn't be the case.
The differing opinions on how South Burlington should vote on it's school budget has caused a rift in the city. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch talks with neighbors who say that shouldn't be the case.
A water truck was in need of a tow in Alburgh Monday night.
A water truck was in need of a tow in Alburgh Monday night.
Two brothers from the Bronx arrested last week in Woodstock for allegedly passing off several fake hundred dollar bills to merchants in Woodstock and Quechee appeared in court Monday.
Two brothers from the Bronx arrested last week in Woodstock for allegedly passing off several fake hundred dollar bills to merchants in Woodstock and Quechee appeared in court Monday.
Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.
Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.
Take three. South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
Take three. South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.