Cool weather in Northeast means difficulties for gardeners

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A cool spring season means frustrations for gardening stores in Vermont and more hesitation toward planting for amateur gardeners statewide.

Sales for gardens and nurseries in Rutland have been down as the weather has featured less sunlight than usual for the spring. Hannah McMillen, a designer with a Rutland garden and nursery tells WVPS-FM the weather has been reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest - meaning too much rain and too little sunlight.

McMillen says customers also need sunlight and warm temperatures. Without them, she says people don't think about gardening or planting flowers.

