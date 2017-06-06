Vt. farmers fight cool, wet conditions

The days of unrelenting wet weather have been a major challenge for farmers.

"The bean crop is toast already. Some of the peas are toast already, so these all will need to be replanted, but you've lost a crop and where are you going to find the time," said David Hartshorn, organic farmer.

It's been a slow start to the growing season at the Hartshorn farm in Waitsfield. The days of wet, cold conditions have taken their toll, from corn to cantaloupes. While the peas and beans can be replanted, the strawberries are another matter, they're stressed out.

"We don't want to see any reddening while it's raining and they're small because they won't grow anymore and then the plant goes into production mode and you don't get the size that you need to get," said Hartshorn.

With the constant cold temperatures combined with the lack of sun, in order to give this field of squash and pumpkins a fighting chance, Hartshorn had to cover the entire field with a lightweight material called Agribon.

State agriculture officials say it's the same story across the state. And it's not just farms. Up the road at the Mad River Garden Center, the seedlings and flowers just aren't moving like they usually do.

"Nobody really wants to shop when it's like that. I mean if it was warm and rainy it would be one thing, but it's kind of cold, too. But it will come out eventually hopefully, but you get to a point where you go further enough into the season they're just going to say, 'Well, the hell with it. Maybe we won't put the garden in this year,'" said Ed Read, Mad River Garden Center.

Last year, it was a different story. Dry weather meant a bountiful harvest of root crops and berries.

"Everybody was irrigating last year because everything was-- you couldn't buy a drop of rain," said Hartshorn.

Like many farmers, Hartshorn says it's the good years that keep him coming back.

"You get fired up to do it again, but sometimes it doesn't work out the way you want it to," said Hartshorn.

It seems everyone is looking forward to sunnier days ahead.