Burlington mall trial in environmental court set for fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Developers of a new Vermont mall center are scheduled to go to court with the project's foes this fall.

Judge Thomas Walsh set the timetable Monday, as he is hearing the appeal of his ruling that the Burlington Town Center would not need to undergo a review in environmental court.

Opponents of the project say it should go through an Act 250 review, which studies the environmental and community impacts of large projects.

The Burlington Free Press reports the case may not even go to trial if mediation sessions are successful.

There have already been three mediation sessions since May. Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle is serving as mediator.

In a court affidavit, the mall's developer says he is losing $270,000 for every month construction is delayed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Burlington mall project gets go-ahead from Vt. Environmental Court

More delays for Burlington mall redevelopment

Zoning court appeal threatens Burlington mall project

Board upholds approval for Burlington mall redevelopment

Board approves Burlington Town Center Mall redevelopment plans

Parking, traffic concerns voiced at Burlington Town Center redevelopment meeting

Burlington lawyers: Toss suit challenging mall funding vote

Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover

Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall

Opponents sue to overturn Burlington mall redevelopment vote

Burlington voters approve zoning changes for mall

Burlington mall revisions 'pedestrian-focused'

Environmental groups support Burlington mall redevelopment project

Opposition grows to Burlington redevelopment proposal

City Council to vote on part of Burlington mall project

Burlington City Council approves skyline zoning change

Mall redevelopment could include Burlington's tallest building

New details on Burlington mall redevelopment

UVM Medical Center agrees to lease office space in Burlington mall

Developer talks plans for Burlington's Town Center Mall

Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover

Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall