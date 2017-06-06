Burlington mall trial in environmental court set for fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Developers of a new Vermont mall center are scheduled to go to court with the project's foes this fall.
Judge Thomas Walsh set the timetable Monday, as he is hearing the appeal of his ruling that the Burlington Town Center would not need to undergo a review in environmental court.
Opponents of the project say it should go through an Act 250 review, which studies the environmental and community impacts of large projects.
The Burlington Free Press reports the case may not even go to trial if mediation sessions are successful.
There have already been three mediation sessions since May. Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle is serving as mediator.
In a court affidavit, the mall's developer says he is losing $270,000 for every month construction is delayed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
Burlington mall project gets go-ahead from Vt. Environmental Court
More delays for Burlington mall redevelopment
Zoning court appeal threatens Burlington mall project
Board upholds approval for Burlington mall redevelopment
Board approves Burlington Town Center Mall redevelopment plans
Parking, traffic concerns voiced at Burlington Town Center redevelopment meeting
Burlington lawyers: Toss suit challenging mall funding vote
Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover
Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall
Opponents sue to overturn Burlington mall redevelopment vote
Burlington voters approve zoning changes for mall
Burlington mall revisions 'pedestrian-focused'
Environmental groups support Burlington mall redevelopment project
Opposition grows to Burlington redevelopment proposal
City Council to vote on part of Burlington mall project
Burlington City Council approves skyline zoning change
Mall redevelopment could include Burlington's tallest building
New details on Burlington mall redevelopment
UVM Medical Center agrees to lease office space in Burlington mall
Developer talks plans for Burlington's Town Center Mall
Mall owner wants faster pace in process to make $250M makeover
Public weighs in on proposed changes to Burlington Town Center Mall
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.