'Flash mob' giving event to nonprofits starts Tuesday

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 350 nonprofit groups are participating in New Hampshire Gives, a 24-hour fundraising event.

The initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits is designed to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the nonprofits with the flash mob giving event.

The site, NHGives.org provides participants a platform to find causes they care about and donate securely.

The event starts 6 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

