Outside analysis of closed NH child abuse investigations sought

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's child protection agency wants to pay an outside firm $82,000 to review the rapid closing of 1,500 child abuse and neglect investigations during a two-day period last year.

The Executive Council on Wednesday will vote on a contract with Eckerd Kids, a Florida-based nonprofit that helps public and private child protection organizations. If approved, the agency would analyze a sample of 100 closed cases to determine whether any of them should be reopened.

After the Concord Monitor reported that many of the investigations were closed without full assessments, the director of the Division for Children Youth and Families was put on leave and has since been replaced. The division has been under scrutiny since two toddlers were killed in 2014 and 2015.

