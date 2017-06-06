Quantcast

Copper piping stolen from Fairfax home

FAIRFAX, Vt. -

Police say someone stole copper piping out of a home on Main Street in Fairfax. Vermont State Police say burglars went into the home through crawl spaces and cut the piping from the kitchen and basement. They say it happened sometime between June 1-4.

Police say the home is clearly vacant right now and there's a for sale sign outside.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the police.

