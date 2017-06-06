Quantcast

Vt. man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child

Vt. man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child

Gary Dix Gary Dix
WHITINGHAM, Vt. -

Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child. Investigators say the abuse started more than 30 years ago and spanned more than a decade.

Gary Dix, 66, of Whitingham, is due in court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child.

Vermont State Police say Dix abused the child from 1982 to 1994.

Police arrested Dix Monday.

