Police search for suspect in Shelburne hit-and-run

Shelburne Police need your help tracking down a truck that they say hit a cyclist over the weekend. Police say it happened Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Barstow Road. They say a man and his son were biking when the man was hit. He suffered a minor injury. His son was not hurt.

Police are looking for a late model black pickup truck with four doors-- possibly a Big Horn Dodge-- that was towing a white boat with a cobalt blue stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.