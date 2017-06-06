Quantcast

NH police: Driver seriously injured in DUI crash

DUBLIN, N.H. -

Police say a New Hampshire man was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed in Dublin, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say Christopher Meinsma, 30, of Dublin, was drunk and speeding Monday evening when he lost control on Route 137 and crashed into a pole.

Meinsma was seriously hurt in the crash.

He's charged with aggravated DUI.

