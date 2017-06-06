NH police: Driver seriously injured in DUI crash

Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child for more than a decade.
Shelburne Police need your help tracking down a truck that they say hit a cyclist over the weekend.
Police say someone stole copper piping out of a home on Main Street in Fairfax.
Police say a New Hampshire man was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed in Dublin, New Hampshire.
Authorities say five jail inmates apparently suffered overdoses at the Strafford County Jail and three of them have been hospitalized in serious condition.
Differing opinions on how South Burlington should vote on its school budget have caused a rift in the city. Our Alex Hirsch talks with neighbors who say that shouldn't be the case.
Developers of a new Vermont mall center are scheduled to go to court with the project's foes this fall.
New Hampshire's child protection agency wants to pay an outside firm $82,000 to review the rapid closing of 1,500 child abuse and neglect investigations during a two-day period last year.
