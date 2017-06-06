Nearly 50-year-old lake sturgeon recaptured in Vermont

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has captured a 48-year-old large endangered fish that biologists had studied and tagged nearly 20 years ago.

The male sturgeon caught in late May in the Lamoille River, a tributary of Lake Champlain, was more than 5½ feet (1.6 meters) long and weighed 78 pounds (35 kilograms). Biologists have recaptured the fish several times between 1998 and 2002. This year, they installed an acoustic tag in the fish so that its movements can be followed.

Lake sturgeon are an endangered species in Vermont and can live for 150 years. Lake Champlain has the only population in New England.

In Vermont, the fish are only found in Lake Champlain and the lower sections of the Winooski, Lamoille and Missisquoi rivers and Otter Creek.

