Authorities: 5 NH jail inmates apparently suffered overdoses

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say five jail inmates apparently suffered overdoses at the Strafford County Jail and three of them have been hospitalized in serious condition.

WMUR-TV reports the five inmates lived together in one section of the jail in Dover. Rescuers were called to the jail at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the inmates were in their cells; others were in common areas.

Dover Fire Chief Eric Hagman says jail staff had administered Narcan to inmates.

Further information was not immediately available.

In March, a corrections officer was accused of attempting to bring in heroin to the jail.

