Bear breaks into Colo. home, plays piano

If you've ever wondered what peace and quiet looks like, it's mountain living in Colorado. But last Wednesday, the peace was shattered by an intruder.

"I thought it was a burglar or someone had came inside," Katie Hawley said. "And he climbed through this window."

An intruder who not only left a mess, he had the gall to make a snack. He even took time to tickle the ivory.

"And then he comes over to the piano," Hawley said. "And plays the piano."

That's right. Bear-toven broke into the Hawley family's home. A security camera caught his jaunt around the living room.

"Oh yeah, we love bears," Hawley said. "Just maybe not in our own house."

And the bear didn't stop in the living room. He also spent a lot of time in the kitchen where he literally opened a jar of peanut butter, and then opened the freezer and took out a bag of berry blend.

"He loved those," Hawley said. "He got stuff out of this cabinet. You know, flour, the spice cabinet."

Hawley thinks she scared the bear back out the window when she got home and opened the front door.

"I'm very surprised he didn't get trapped in the house," she said. "Every time I walk in the door now, I open it slowly and I'm listening for noises."

It's a "berry" close encounter she hopes to never experience again.

"There is no bears welcome in the house," Hawley said.

But boy is it a memory the family will cherish: the day a bear broke in and made himself right at home.