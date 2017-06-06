Vermont GOP governor committed to affordable housing

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he remains committed to affordable housing.
Speaking Monday after cutting the ribbon on a new affordable housing development in Milton, Scott said that even though proposed cuts to federal affordable housing funds are headed to the Senate in Washington, it remains a priority for his administration.
Vermont Public Radio reported Scott said he hoped Vermont wouldn't be faced with a decision about what to do if federal support for affordable housing is cut.
The Vermont Legislature agreed to a $35 million housing bond that Scott proposed earlier this year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.