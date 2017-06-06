Vermont GOP governor committed to affordable housing

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he remains committed to affordable housing.

Speaking Monday after cutting the ribbon on a new affordable housing development in Milton, Scott said that even though proposed cuts to federal affordable housing funds are headed to the Senate in Washington, it remains a priority for his administration.

Vermont Public Radio reported Scott said he hoped Vermont wouldn't be faced with a decision about what to do if federal support for affordable housing is cut.

The Vermont Legislature agreed to a $35 million housing bond that Scott proposed earlier this year.

