Racist graffiti closes South Burlington High School field

As South Burlington residents vote for a third time on their school budget, a suspected hate crime has closed the city's high school athletic field.

South Burlington Schools Superintendent David Young says someone spray-painted racist graffiti on the school's Munson athletic turf field. He says it happened within the past 24 hours. School employees discovered the graffiti Tuesday at 2 p.m.

South Burlington Police are now investigating whether this was a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call South Burlington Police.

The racist graffiti comes as the community votes for a third time on its school budget. The spending plan was defeated twice after being tied up in the debate over the district's "Rebels" nickname.

All school and community events scheduled for the field have been canceled or moved.