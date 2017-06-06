Quantcast

CDC recommends naloxone with some opioid prescriptions

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Naloxone has become well-known as a life-saving tool carried by law enforcement officers and paramedics. The drug is used to revive people who overdose on opioids.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting that patients who receive opioid prescriptions over a certain strength also receive naloxone.

"The naloxone is there simply in case something happens where, for unforeseen reasons, the patient has an exaggerated response to the medication and becomes overly drowsy and then family, friends, someone who can administer the naloxone and get them in for evaluation," said Dr. Gregory Love, a pain specialist.

While the CDC guidelines only apply to large prescriptions of opioids, there are exceptions. Naloxone is also recommended for individuals with other risk factors who take opioids. Those include heart disease, lung disease, liver disease and depression.

