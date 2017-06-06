Quantcast

Scott vetoes budget, property tax bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed lawmakers' budget and the property tax bill Tuesday.

The plan did not increase taxes or fees and would decrease residential property taxes, but it did not include the governor's plan to negotiate teacher health care plans at the statewide level.

The governor and lawmakers will try to reach a deal ahead of lawmakers returning to Montpelier later this month.

If the sides can't work out a deal, state government would shut down.

