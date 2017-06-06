Quantcast

Study: Pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors

Good news for breast cancer survivors who are looking to have children. A new study shows women who have kids after beating cancer are no more likely to have their cancer come back than other women.

This was true even if their cancers were the type fueled by hormones, which soar during pregnancy and theoretically might spur a recurrence.

The study involved more than 1,200 women in Europe. The results were discussed at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago which ended Tuesday.

