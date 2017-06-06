Vt. police crack down on busy interstate areas

Vermont law enforcement is cracking down in the interstate areas with the most crashes. The police are focusing on Interstate 89 between Exit 12 in Williston and Exit 17 in Colchester. They executed 200 stops in one stretch over six days in late-May and they're not going to ramp down until your driving gets better.

"We're trying to reduce accidents in this area. It's a safety corridor, you have to slow down a little bit, watch your speed," said Cpl. Andrew Leise, Vermont State Police.

Since 2010, police responded to 805 crashes.

Violations in the safety corridor don't carry tougher penalties unless they also happen in a work zone, but you'll pay up if you speed, tailgate or get caught looking at your smartphone rather than the road.

Along a corridor in greater Burlington, there are 51,000 plus commuter trips every day, 99.4 percent of those drivers are going more than 10 mph over the speed limit.

Three other areas are also constantly on law enforcement's radar.

Berlin to Waterbury exits 7 to 10.

The I-89/I-91 interchange in Hartford

Exits 1 through 3 on I-91 in Brattleboro.

Early data suggests the effort is having an impact. The question is whether it can maintain momentum.

"We can see the effects of when the enforcement is occurring and see if there is a lasting effect of the enforcement being in place," said Erik Filkorn, Vermont Agency of Transportation.

While law enforcement tries to keep you safe, you can help them out by keeping your eyes on the road rather than an accident or traffic stop.

Rubber-necking carries potentially deadly consequences.

"I've got a 7-year-old little girl at home and a wife, and I want to make it home at the end of my shift," said Leise.

A ticket may wreck your day or mood, but police say it can buy safer roadways, preventing crashes and real tragedies.