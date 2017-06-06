Will an accused killer finally go to trial?

He's gone through five lawyers in seven years. Now, an accused murderer's ability to stand trial is once again before a judge. Jennifer Costa reports on what this means for a family's fight for justice.

"She had a huge impact on her community as well as our family," Philip Smith said.

A family torn apart by murder, devastated by the brutal stabbing of Burlington social worker Kathleen Smith in 2010.

"We've always been very close, but Kathleen was the glue that held us together," said Philip Smith, her brother.

Seven years later, this family still waiting for justice. The court case against accused killer Jose Pazos has been plagued by delays.

"We decided collectively we needed to start participating more actively and showing our faces and the hurt and the pain that we are still going through," said Jake Smith, Kathleen's son.

When WCAX News visited Jake Smith's home in Montreal a few months ago, he told us he intentionally avoided the courtroom all these years. Emotionally it was too difficult. Tuesday, he and his uncle faced Pazos in court for the first time, listening for hours as his mental competency was once again debated. Pazos appeared to sleep through most of it.

"He would rather see himself as a victim than an alleged killer," said Dr. David Rosemarin, a forensic psychiatrist.

Rosemarin was appointed by the court to evaluate Pazos' mental competency. After reviewing medical records, interviewing staff and briefly chatting with the defendant, Rosemarin testified Pazos is mentally ill but he understands the court process and is competent to be tried for Kathleen Smith's murder.

In one recorded interview, Pazos denies needing his antipsychotic medications.

"I don't think I need them," he said. "I don't think I'm incompetent. I don't think I'm schizophrenic or psychotic or whatever it was they say, I forgot the label they used."

"This now goes to the heart of the case which there is a conflict in the opinion of two experts," said Daniel Sedon, Pazos' lawyer.

The defense challenged the court-appointed doctor's conclusions, questioned his methods and ultimately maintains Pazos can't be held criminally responsible for the killing due to his mental illness.

"The presence of active and profound delusional disorders still present in Mr. Pazos," Sedon said.

The judge will decide if this murder case can go to a jury or if the accused killer will remain a patient at the state's psychiatric hospital. Kathleen Smith's family is pushing for trial.

"We would just like to get things moving along," Philip Smith said. "It's been nearly seven years and it's way too long already."

Related Stories:

A family still waiting for justice

Psychiatrist brings up concerns with Burlington murder suspect's lawyer

Will a Burlington murder suspect finally stand trial?

Pazos absent from hearing

Accused killer wants lawyer fired