Cuomo targets North Country congresswoman

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, and United States House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi are targeting the North Country's lone congresswoman.

Elise Stefanik is one of eight upstate republicans serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Cuomo and Pelosi are working to get them all defeated. Cuomo says they don't represent New York's interests.

Cuomo's remarks come amid speculation that he may seek the White House in 2020, but Cuomo says he'll seek a third term as governor.