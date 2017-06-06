Escape from Dannemora, two years later

DANNEMORA, N.Y. -
The intricate plot of two inmates tunneling their way out of prison captivated the world. The escape from Dannemora happened two years ago.
It seemed like something out of the movies and now it's getting the Hollywood treatment. Let's begin where the prison break started.
The drama of Richard Matt and David Sweat's daring escape from Dannemora is punctuated by video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, inspecting the hole in a cell, the neighborhoods on lockdown, the choppers in the sky and what felt like armed officers just about everywhere.
The manhunt for the two convicted killers raised fears but also brought out the best in communities. Neighbors looked out for each other and the first responders who worked so hard to catch the escapees.
Richard Matt was shot dead by a federal agent 20 days after the escape.
Two days later, a New York State trooper shot David Sweat near the Canadian border. He survived and is back in prison.
It ended the manhunt and brought relief. And jail time for prison worker Joyce Mitchell who helped the inmates escape. She got a 7-year sentence. Correctional Officer Gene Palmer served 4 months for giving a screw driver and pliers to the killers.
