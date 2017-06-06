NY State Police share in cash from border bust

A bust two years ago paid off Tuesday for the New York State Police.

State police helped the Border Patrol stop two vehicles that crossed illegally near Massena two years ago. Thirty-five pounds of pot, $64,000 and a car were seized during that border bust in the North Country. Three men from the U.S. were arrested and convicted of smuggling. Their property was taken by the Feds.

Tuesday, half the money was given to the New York State Police by the Border Patrol based out of Swanton, which oversees the North Country, too.

"This case, just one of many, highlights the outstanding cooperation between the NYSP and USBP in our efforts to secure our borders and make our communities safer," said Swanton Sector Chief John Pfeifer of U.S. Border Protection.

"This is a very big deal," N.Y. State Police Capt. Robert Lafountain said. "As I'm sure you are aware, everybody's budget is very tight. It's very difficult to fund a large agency such as the NYSP, and any assets that can be seized and turned over to law enforcement to increase our law enforcement efforts is greatly appreciated."

State Police also got the car seized in the bust.