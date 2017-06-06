Quantcast

Bringing new life to old buildings in Rutland - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Bringing new life to old buildings in Rutland

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

A decline in the downtown is on the reverse. There's a new effort to fix up an eyesore in Rutland.

"You really hate to see the decline of a downtown even buildings in the down town area," said Michael DiVoll, Michael's Toys. 

DiVoll has owned this wood craft store on Merchants Row for nearly three decades.

His business relies heavily on tourists and foot traffic and he says a decrepit building next store scares away his potential customers. 

"It just kind of was neglected and windows would break. The pigeons starting coming in," said DiVoll. 

The 3,000 square foot space was owned by a company in New York City, but was recently bought by a Rutland-based real-estate company, KMF Properties.

"What our business has been about is to buy and develop, redevelop, renovate historic buildings in down town and this was just a natural extension of that," said Mark Foley, KMF Properties.

The company and Green Mountain Power are partnering to turn the three stories into office space that anyone can rent for meetings. That's expected to cost around $100,000. 

KMF also purchased another building a block from downtown, 77 Grove Street.

"It's been on our radar screen for a while," said Mayor Dave Allaire  

The 40,000 square-foot building is the former GMP Rutland headquarters.  It's been vacant for the past 10 years.

"To have that change hands is very exciting news for the city," said Allaire. 

The price tag to rehab this building is not known. It will depend on future tenants and their needs.

"We are hopeful to renovate and have this available from commercial rental as soon as we have demand," said Foley. 

Renovations at the location are expected to begin this fall. As for the Grove Street building remodeling is expected to begin once businesses show interest.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.